Rafael Nadal should be "closer" to top seed Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon than on hard courts, according to one of the Spaniard's coaches, Francisco Roig.

Djokovic, who is the reigning champion at SW19, is a strong favourite to defend his title , despite having endured a very challenging year so far with his Australian Open debacle and defeat to Nadal at Roland-Garros.

While Roig suggested that the Serb has the edge over his player on both grass and hard courts, he believes that the gap between the pair at Wimbledon is not as big.

“He [Nadal] had a few years in which he didn’t play well on grass, but if he’s doing well, there are fewer rivals who can beat him on grass than on hard courts,” Roig told the ATP Tour

"In that same way, I think he is closer to Djokovic on this surface than on fast [hard courts]. Being difficult to beat on both [surfaces] and considering that he [Djokovic] is the favourite [at Wimbledon], there are more chances to beat him here.

“You have no choice but to be aggressive at certain times, and that helps him. Against [Roger] Federer he was too conservative [in 2019].

"I told him, ‘if Federer hits you four flat backhands in a row we won’t win, but if you make him cut the ball… you have a lot of chances of victory'.”

'Walking without a limp means I can try to play Wimbledon' - Nadal on injuries

Laura Robson, who was working for Eurosport on Monday, gave her views about the Serb's form and all that he has endured since his nightmare at the Australian Open earlier in the year.

"I'm not worried at all [about Novak]," Robson said. "He was my favourite going into the tournament, and he is still my favourite after today.

"After the last couple of months, it’s understandable that he still has a little bit of rust. He was saying in his interview that Kwon was playing some difficult tennis. it was tough to get the rhythm he wanted going into the match and everyone wants to beat him.

"All the pressure is on Djokovic and not his opponent. They all think that there is a chance [to beat him] because he’s not necessarily playing his best tennis at the moment. To get through these early rounds with a win is enough for him right now.

"He is a bit rusty. You can tell from the match that he is still a bit rusty. What happened in Australia really lasted for a few months, weighing on his shoulders.

"The amount of drama that we went through there, and it takes a long time to get over something like that. To have a chance to play on Centre Court on day one has always got to be one of his favourite days of the year.

"He’s so comfortable out there, and even when he isn’t playing his best tennis, it is enough to win and Djokovic needs to get through a few of these early rounds. He’s still the favourite.”

