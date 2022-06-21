Big-hitting Australian Nick Kyrgios "can match it with the best in the world" at Wimbledon, according to his compatriot Lleyton Hewitt.

The 41-year-old former world No. 1, who won Wimbledon back in 2002, has backed his countryman to make a big impact at SW19 with his huge serving a significant factor.

Ad

Kyrgios' strongest showing at Wimbledon came in 2014 when he reached the quarter-finals, but Hewitt believes he is the "hardest floater" in the draw and can be a real threat.

Wimbledon 'Novak is angry' - Djokovic loss to Nadal 'hurt him', says Rusedski 2 HOURS AGO

“On his day, he can match it with the best guys in the world, particularly on hard courts or grass,” Hewitt, who is playing at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic this week, said of Kyrgios.

“Anyone that can win so many easy service games like Nick, he’s one of the best spot-servers on tour, so he’s going to be awfully hard to break.

"A lot’s still going to depend on the draw but he’s definitely going to be the hardest floater, along with Andy Murray. There are certain players that could really wreak havoc.”

Highlights as Kyrgios beats Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach semi-finals at ATP Halle

Turning his attention to Rafael Nadal and his astonishing powers of recovery in winning the Australian Open and the French Open and still managing to shake off his persistent injuries to arrive at Wimbledon, Hewitt was glowing in his praise.

“[Nadal’s lead] is probably not decisive, but I don’t think Rafa’s thinking about that too much anyway,” he said.

“I think he’s just grateful he’s still able to go out there and play to the level he wants to play at, and it’s still good enough.

“We’re pretty fortunate that we’ve been able to see someone like Rafa play for so long so I think, every opportunity we get to watch him for however long it is, we should really appreciate it.

“Obviously, this year has been pretty tough for Novak. But his record at Wimbledon, his game style, he has to be the favourite going into it.

“But I think some of the young guys are going to be tough and they’re going to push him. There was probably only Rafa that was going to beat him at the French Open so I think he’ll be feeling pretty confident going into Wimbledon.”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Djokovic and Swiatek confirmed as top Wimbledon seeds as Britain's Evans gets a boost 3 HOURS AGO