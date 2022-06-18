Andy Murray has called on the media to not judge Emma Raducanu "too harshly" as the 19-year-old prepares to make her second appearance at Wimbledon.

The British women’s No.1 is battling for fitness ahead of Wimbledon’s start on June 27, having played just 33 minutes of grass-court tennis after injury forced her to withdraw from the Nottingham Open.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has failed to reach the heights many expected of her after stunning the world with her US Open title win in 2021.

She has failed to make it past the second round of the Australian and French opens amid a number of injury problems.

Raducanu has gone through a number of coaches after splitting with Andrew Richardson and arrived at the French Open without a coach, electing instead to travel to Paris with only a hitting partner.

But in an impassioned plea to the media, Murray urged onlookers to "just let her [Raducanu] be who she is."

Murray added: “We will make mistakes and say the wrong thing at times but just maybe don’t judge us too harshly when we do that and I’m sure that would help Emma a little bit.

“Just let her be who she is, and you know, she might say some things that are a joke or that she maybe doesn’t mean or whatever.”

“I think there needs to be a level of trust and respect between the player and the media.

“I also had problems early in my career where maybe certain things that I said got taken out of context or jokes that I might have made turned into big stories and big headlines where it turned things a bit sour and negative.”

Raducanu is expected to miss the Eastbourne International warm-up tournament as a result of the side strain she suffered in the first round of the Nottingham Open.

