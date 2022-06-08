Emma Raducanu is on course to play at Wimbledon later this month, but has had to withdraw from the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham next week.

Scans reveal it was due to a side strain which means she will now not feature at the WTA event in the East Midlands, but is likely to play at Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old admitted after the withdrawal she had “no idea” if she would be fit to play Wimbledon. But now it is likely she will compete at Eastbourne the following week before heading to SW19.

"It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately I will no longer be able to play in Birmingham," Raducanu told the LTA website.

"I'm looking forward to being back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season."

Former Fed Cup captain Judy Murray has encouraged Raducanu to try and build a more resilient body to handle the demands of the WTA tour.

"What’s becoming increasingly clear is that Raducanu’s body needs time to mature," Murray wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"If you strip away the fact she was catapulted into this amazing success following her US Open triumph last September, she is no different to any other young player in the sense that her body needs time to fill out, become more robust and resilient.

“It’s a process that simply doesn’t happen overnight, especially when the physical demands on her body are at an all-time high.”

