Rafael Nadal has said he has been pain free in practice for a fortnight and is in a positive frame of mind heading into Wimbledon.

The Spanish great defied the odds to win the French Open for a 14th time , having arrived in Paris as a major injury doubt due to a long-standing foot injury.

Nadal has the option of an operation, but surgery would take him out of the game for a considerable period of time - which is not his desire given he is 36.

Following his win in Paris, he underwent treatment which appears to have eased the pain - but is unsure how long that will last.

"If I am here it is obvious things are going better, otherwise I would not be here,” Nadal said at a press conference two days out from the start of Wimbledon. “Quite happy.

“I can’t be super happy because I don’t know what can happen. I can only speak about the feelings I'm having for the last two weeks.”

Nadal revealed it is a positive that he can walk without pain, and train freely.

“There are a couple of things that are so important,” he said. “First of all I can walk normally most of the days.

"When I wake up I do not have this pain I have been having for the last year and a half.

“Practicing, I have been overall better. Since the last two weeks I have not had one of these terrible days where I cannot move at all.

“The feelings overall are positive. I am in a positive way in terms of pain and that is the main thing.”

Nadal, who faces Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the men’s singles, is not getting carried away as he is aware the injury could flare up at any stage.

“I can’t say if I am going to be in that positive moment for one week, two days or three months,” he said. “Of course the treatment did not fix the injury, but it can take out the pain and that is the main goal."

