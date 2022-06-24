Matteo Berrettini has lamented the lack of ranking points at Wimbledon this year, and questioned how the decision was arrived at.

That was a response to Wimbledon's move to ban Russian and Belarussian players from the event following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Berrettini - while acknowledging the horror of the situation in Ukraine - felt it could all have been handled differently.

He told the Daily Mail : "It doesn’t matter how well I play this year, my ranking is going to drop, and that is not fair, although I get that it is a really sad and complicated situation with what is going on in Ukraine.

"I just wish that this decision was taken in a different way. Nobody asked us our opinion about it and it shouldn’t work like that.

"But it is Wimbledon. I don’t think there are going to be any changes in the tournament.

"Everyone will make their best effort and it’s going to be a great two weeks."

Remarkably for someone now so adept on grass - the 26-year-old has won Queen's two years in a row as well as his Wimbledon final appearance last year - Berrettini admitted that he was averse to the surface as recently as four years ago.

He said: "I never thought I would be good on grass. The first year I played on it was 2018 and I didn’t like it.

"Then I did my pre-season before 2019 on really fast hard courts and after that the grass felt really good. I went to play the Davis Cup against India and we played on grass. And from the first practice I felt like, 'Wow, this is nice'.

‘I was disappointed after the final [against Djokovic] but I couldn’t be too hard on myself, it was my first in a Slam and it had been a crazy four weeks [with Queen's and Wimbledon].

"I had chances in the fourth set and could have made it a decider, but Novak has played so many Slam finals and is one of the toughest opponents ever.

"But I will never forget the atmosphere and love which I felt."

