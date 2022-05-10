Kyle Edmund has had a second knee operation and will not be able to return in time for Wimbledon this summer.

The former British number one, who has not played since October 2020, had an operation on his left knee in Switzerland in March last year.

He underwent another procedure in the United Kingdom last Thursday after feeling discomfort on the practice court and hopes to be back on court next month, according to the BBC.

Edmund is said to be targeting the US Open in August if he successfully recovers. Edmund was due to take part at a Battle of the Brits event in Scotland last November, but had to pull out due to experiencing pain in his knee.

Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2018 and rose up to 14 in the world rankings after winning the European Open later in the same year.

The 27-year-old, who is currently ranked 328 in the world, will have a protected ranking inside the top 50 when he returns to the ATP tour.

Edmund said when he missed out on the grass-court season last summer: "It’s not so much watching other people, it’s more knowing the feeling of being involved this time of year. It’s a real buzz.

"Playing on the grass as a Brit is always one of the highest points of the year. It’s tough to be missing that but it’s not a shock because I knew once I had my op that would be the case.

"I’ve just tried to accept that and say, ‘Get your body right and play again’. That’s been my focus and I feel like I’ve been pretty good in terms of mindset and staying positive. I’m doing everything I can to be back on court."

