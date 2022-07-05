Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being charged with common assault.

The 27-year-old, who plays Cristian Garin in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, is due to face the charge in Canberra on August 2.

Ad

According to the Canberra Times , the charge relates to an allegation that Kyrgios grabbed former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Wimbledon 'Rude and annoying Kyrgios not to blame in Tsitsipas row' - Toni Nadal AN HOUR AGO

A spokesperson for Australian Capital Territory policing said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Barrister Jason Moffett, who is representing Kyrgios, has confirmed the world No. 40 was aware of the charge.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Moffett told the Canberra Times.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

"Given the matter is before the court…he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."

Kyrgios is preparing to play the third Grand Slam singles quarter-final of his career.

He is yet to make it to a major semi-final, but would face either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz if he beats Garin.

Wimbledon 'There are rules' - Wilander on why Kyrgios may upset people 'inside tennis' 3 HOURS AGO