Britain’s Dan Evans will be seeded at Wimbledon, despite being ranked outside of the world’s top 32, as Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were confirmed as top seeds.

The list is based on world rankings, but with Russians and Belarusians banned from this year’s Championships, due to the invasion of Ukraine, and the absence of Alexander Zverev through injury, Evans climbs to become the 29th seed - meaning the risk of a tough first round draw has eased.

It also means that Cameron Norrie is inside the top 10, as the 9th seed, with Rafael Nadal seeded second - as he looks to continue a clean sweep of Grand Slam titles this year - meaning the Spaniard and Djokovic cannot play each other until the final.

Aryna Sabalenka will not be able to compete, so Emma Raducanu is seeded 10th at her home major. The US Open winner has not played a match since retiring injured in the first set of her opening match at the Nottingham Open.

Reigning champion Djokovic, ranked third, profits from world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev being blocked from playing to be seeded first, but he will not be able to regain top spot, as no ranking points will be on offer.

Wimbledon’s stance on Russia’s invasion means the 32nd seed in the women’s singles draw is actually a player ranked 40th in the world - Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and his American playing partner Rajeev Ram are confirmed as men’s doubles top seeds, while Neal Skupski (with Wesley Koolhof), Jamie Murray (Bruno Soares) and Lloyd Glasspool (Harri Heliovaara) are also among the seeds.

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai top the seeds in the women’s doubles.

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES

1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

2 NADAL, Rafael (ESP)

3 RUUD, Casper (NOR)

4 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

5 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)

6 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

7 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

8 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)

9 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)

10 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

11 FRITZ, Taylor (USA)

12 SCHWARTZMAN, Diego (ARG)

13 SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN)

14 CILIC, Marin (CRO)

15 OPELKA, Reilly (USA)

16 CARRENO BUSTA, Pablo (ESP)

17 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)

18 DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)

19 MONFILS, Gael (FRA)

20 DE MINAUR, Alex (AUS)

21 ISNER, John (USA)

22 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP, Botic (NED)

23 BASILASHVILI, Nikoloz (GEO)

24 TIAFOE, Frances (USA)

25 RUNE, Holger (DEN)

26 KECMANOVIC, Miomir (SRB)

27 KRAJINOVIC, Filip (SRB)

28 SONEGO, Lorenzo (ITA)

29 EVANS, Daniel (GBR)

30 BROOKSBY, Jenson (USA)

31 PAUL, Tommy (USA)

32 BAEZ, Sebastian (ARG)

LADIES' SINGLES

1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)

2 KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)

3 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)

4 BADOSA, Paula (ESP)

5 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

6 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)

7 COLLINS, Danielle (USA)

8 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)

9 MUGURUZA, Garbine (ESP)

10 RADUCANU, Emma (GBR)

11 GAUFF, Coco (USA)

12 OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)

13 KREJCIKOVA, Barbora (CZE)

14 BENCIC, Belinda (SUI)

15 KERBER, Angelique (GER)

16 HALEP, Simona (ROU)

17 RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ)

18 TEICHMANN, Jil (SUI)

19 KEYS, Madison (USA)

20 ANISIMOVA, Amanda (USA)

21 GIORGI, Camila (ITA)

22 TREVISAN, Martina (ITA)

23 HADDAD MAIA, Beatriz (BRA)

24 MERTENS, Elise (BEL)

25 KVITOVA, Petra (CZE)

26 CIRSTEA, Sorana (ROU)

27 PUTINTSEVA, Yulia (KAZ)

28 RISKE, Alison (USA)

29 KALININA, Anhelina (UKR)

30 ROGERS, Shelby (USA)

31 KANEPI, Kaia (EST)

32 SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP)

GENTLEMEN'S DOUBLES

1 RAM, Rajeev (USA) and SALISBURY, Joe (GBR)

2 GRANOLLERS, Marcel (ESP) and ZEBALLOS, Horacio (ARG)

3 MEKTIC, Nikola (CRO) and PAVIC, Mate (CRO)

4 KOOLHOF, Wesley (NED) and SKUPSKI, Neal (GBR)

5 AREVALO, Marcelo (ESA) and ROJER, Jean-Julien (NED)

6 PUETZ, Tim (GER) and VENUS, Michael (NZL)

7 CABAL, Juan Sebastian (COL) and FARAH, Robert (COL)

8 PEERS, John (AUS) and POLASEK, Filip (SVK)

9 DODIG, Ivan (CRO) and KRAJICEK, Austin (USA)

10 MURRAY, Jamie (GBR) and SOARES, Bruno (BRA)

11 KOKKINAKIS, Thanasi (AUS) and KYRGIOS, Nick (AUS)

12 KRAWIETZ, Kevin (GER) and MIES, Andreas (GER)

13 MAHUT, Nicolas (FRA) and ROGER-VASSELIN, Edouard (FRA)

14 GONZALEZ, Santiago (MEX) and MOLTENI, Andres (ARG)

15 EBDEN, Matthew (AUS) and PURCELL, Max (AUS)

16 GLASSPOOL, Lloyd (GBR) and HELIOVAARA, Harri (FIN)

LADIES' DOUBLES

1 MERTENS, Elise (BEL) and ZHANG, Shuai (CHN)

2 KREJCIKOVA, Barbora (CZE) and SINIAKOVA, Katerina (CZE)

3 DABROWSKI, Gabriela (CAN) and OLMOS, Giuliana (MEX)

4 KICHENOK, Lyudmyla (UKR) and OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)

5 MUHAMMAD, Asia (USA) and SHIBAHARA, Ena (JPN)

6 HRADECKA, Lucie (CZE) and MIRZA, Sania (IND)

7 GUARACHI, Alexa (CHI) and KLEPAC, Andreja (SLO)

8 AOYAMA, Shuko (JPN) and CHAN, Hao-Ching (TPE)

9 XU, Yifan (CHN) and YANG, Zhaoxuan (CHN)

10 MELICHAR-MARTINEZ, Nicole (USA) and PEREZ, Ellen (AUS)

11 ROSOLSKA, Alicja (POL) and ROUTLIFFE, Erin (NZL)

12 CHAN, Latisha (TPE) and STOSUR, Samantha (AUS)

13 DZALAMIDZE, Natela (GEO) and KRUNIC, Aleksandra (SRB)

14 NICULESCU, Monica (ROU) and RUSE, Elena-Gabriela (ROU)

15 KICHENOK, Nadiia (UKR) and OLARU, Raluca (ROU)

16 FLIPKENS, Kirsten (BEL) and SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP)

