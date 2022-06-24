The crowd favourite is looking to win his third Wimbledon title - after his previous triumphs of 2013 and 2016 - but injuries in recent years have hampered the Briton's progress, forcing him to skip the entire clay-court season to prep for his home tournament, turning to the Challenger tour as he competed at Surbiton, losing to Denis Kudla in the semi-finals.

He impressed on German soil as he defeated a top-five player for the first time since 2016, beating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets . But the Wimbledon crown is what Murray craves so desperately before he calls time on his playing career.

A recent abdomen strain obtained in the Stuttgart final - when he lost to Matteo Berrettini - forced the Brit to withdraw from Queen's Club, his go-to warm-up tournament on grass. But it seems that Murray has deemed himself fit enough to compete in SW19.

The Scotsman goes into Wimbledon ranked 51st in the world. He'll be unseeded, meaning that he is vulnerable to an early encounter with one of the top seeds.

WHO COULD MURRAY FACE IN EACH ROUND?

R1: James Duckworth

R2: John Isner

R3: Jannik Sinner / Stan Wawrinka

R4: Carlos Alcaraz

QF: Novak Djokovic

SF: Casper Ruud

F: Rafael Nadal

First up, the three-time Grand Slam winner faces a match against James Duckworth. Should Murray come through his opening encounter against world No. 77 Duckworth, he will face 20th seed John Isner, with the big-serving American a stern test for the Scot. Dangerous 10th seed Jannik Sinner is his most likely third-round opponent, but the talented Italian will have to overcome the experienced Stan Wawrinka in his opening round, with the former French Open champion a wild card at the All England Club. Tricky Swede Mikael Ymer - Dan Evans' conqueror on the Roland-Garros dirt - represents an outside shot as Murray's third-round opponent, but he'll have to defeat one of Sinner or Wawrinka to earn his shot at the two-time champion.

The third round is where it could get really dicey for Murray. Should he make it to the last 16, he could face teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz - the fifth seed - but that's if the Spaniard can navigate a tricky route through Jan-Lennard Struff, Fabio Fognini and Oscar Otte. Next up for Murray would be a quarter-final against Novak Djokovic, and then a potential meeting with third seed Casper Ruud - demolished by Rafael Nadal in the recent Roland-Garros final. The Norwegian won't have an easy route to the last four, though, with experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas his first opponent, and British ninth seed Cameron Norrie in line as well.

Should he navigate all of that, it will most likely be 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the final.

