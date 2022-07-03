Novak Djokovic has been Rafael Nadal’s "more difficult" opponent, says Mats Wilander.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander was reacting after Nadal had called Roger Federer "probably my greatest rival”

And reacting to the comments made by Nadal, Eurosport expert Wilander has said he understands why he would deem Federer his greatest rival but added that Djokovic was probably a more difficult opponent.

“He was the first one to really challenge Roger and they had this amazing rivalry for a few years," said Wilander.

“Then of course Novak Djokovic came along, but Novak has probably been Nadal’s more difficult opponent

“And, talking from personal experience, a rivalry is not necessarily against the player that you played the most often in the biggest matches. It's one that you enjoy playing against

“So I completely understand what he's saying; it must be insanely fun to play against Roger Federer if you feel like you have a chance to win.”

This year’s tournament is the first time the Swiss great has been absent since 1999, and the greatest rival comment came when Nadal was asked what it was like to play SW19 without Federer.

“I think I answered that question, but I'm going to say it again,” Nadal said.

“Well, it's a negative thing. But that's the circle of life, you know. Time happens, and the watch, the clock never stops. This kind of stuff we need to get used to. But in a personal way, of course my personal relationship with Roger has been great, and he is probably my greatest rival.

“At the same time all the things that we shared together on court is something difficult to describe, the emotions, all the things. And of course I personally miss him in the tennis tour, and tennis of course misses him - tournaments, fans, everyone.

“I think Roger Federer is important in every single tournament. Not only Wimbledon. He is missed in every single event of tennis, without a doubt.”

