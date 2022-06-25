Novak Djokovic has said he is in the dark as to whether he will be able to play at the US Open, as he confirmed he would not be taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Serb is preparing for the defence of his Wimbledon title, which he kicks off on Monday, but the final major of the season is also a topic of debate for Djokovic.

His season has been disrupted by his vaccine status, as he was deported from Australia on the eve of the Australian Open at the start of the year.

He was able to take part in the French Open after the country relaxed its entry requirements, and he reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

There are no restrictions on entry to the UK, but as things stand people need to be vaccinated against coronavirus to enter the United States.

That would rule Djokovic out of the final major of the year, and he has said it is beyond his control as he will not be taking the vaccine.

"As of today I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances,” Djokovic said. “I am aware of that and that is an extra motivation to do well here, and hopefully I can have a very good tournament as I have done in the last three editions.

"Then I will just have to wait and see. I would love to go to the States. But as of today that is not possible.

“There is not much I can do anymore. It is up to the US government to make a decision whether or not they allow the unvaccinated people to go in to the country.”

When pressed on the fact there was something he could do, namely get vaccinated, Djokovic said that would not happen.

Asked if he had closed his mind to getting vaccinated, Djokovic said: “Yes.”

Djokovic opens up the defence of his Wimbledon singles title against Kwon Soon-woo on Monday.

