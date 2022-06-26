Barbara Schett believes Novak Djokovic will be "super motivated" to win Wimbledon for a seventh time with his participation at the upcoming US Open in doubt.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is currently two majors behind Rafael Nadal in the all-time majors race. The world No.1 was knocked out of the quarter-finals by Nadal at the French Open in May and hewas unable to compete at the Australian Open in January because he has not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Schett thinks Djokovic, who is the Wimbledon defending champion, will do all it takes to win the title at SW19 again with his place at Flushing Meadows in doubt.

"I’m sure he’s super motivated, Novak Djokovic," she said.

"He’s won the title at Wimbledon six times, he wants to get the seventh. He won’t have too many more opportunities this year. We know he was not allowed to play the Australian Open, he couldn’t defend his title.

"He lost in the quarter finals of the French. Here, there’s not going to be any points so he can’t defend his title basically again.

"We don’t know what is going to happen at the US Open if he’s actually allowed to enter America so tough times for Novak Djokovic that’s why I think he’s super motivated to win another title here, I also think he is the heavy favourite going into this tournament and I’m sure he loves to be opening that first day of Wimbledon in 2022."

Djokovic's first round match at Wimbledon is up against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo on Centre Court on Monday. Schett thinks the Serb will have little trouble overcoming his unseeded opponent.

She said: "I think it’s going to favour Novak Djokovic completely, he’s used to Centre Court, he’s been there so many times, he’s been successful.

"Kwon has barely won any matches this year and when you head out there against a 20-time Grand Slam champion where you are the underdog, it’s also easier said than done to enjoy that moment.

"I think he’s going to be overwhelmed tennis-wise, Novak Djokovic is the better player and I think it should be straightforward for Novak."

