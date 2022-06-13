French Open champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly already in training on grass in preparation for a possible crack at Wimbledon.

36-year-old Nadal, who won his 14th French Open title at Roland-Garros recently, was a doubt to play in Wimbledon due to an on-going leg condition, Müller-Weiss syndrome.

Nadal has begun to speak more openly about the condition and hadn't given any commitment to being able to play at Wimbledon, with the second and third Grand Slams of the year having the shortest gap between them.

But according to Spanish news outlet EFE , Nadal is training on grass in Mallorca ahead of the ATP event on the island.

In the past few days Nadal’s uncle Toni has given his thoughts saying that he is confident that his nephew will be playing at SW19.

“Wimbledon starts in less than two weeks, so let’s see if my nephew is there or not. I think that he will be and that the treatment goes well,” Toni said in quotes published by Eurosport Spain

Nadal, a winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, has won Wimbledon twice, the most recent in 2010 which is his longest drought in a Grand Slam.

Despite winning the Australian Open and the French, Nadal is still outside of the world’s top two, with the new rankings confirming that for the first time since 2003 none of the men’s Big Four (Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray) are in the top two.

Djokovic has dropped down to three and will likely drop further with it already being confirmed that Wimbledon will not have ranking points after its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s event.

Nadal sits in fourth with Daniil Medvedev top.

