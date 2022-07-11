Rafael Nadal has congratulated GOAT rival Novak Djokovic on his seventh Wimbledon title which the Serb took on Sunday with his final win over Nick Kyrgios

It could well have been Nadal playing Djokovic in what would've been another blockbuster meeting between the pair, but Nadal's withdrawal from his semi-final against Kyrgios with an abdominal strain meant it was the Australian who met the Serb in the SW19 showpiece.

Nonetheless there were no hard feelings from Nadal, who commented under Djokovic's social media post showing the champion and his family walking around a deserted Centre Court on Monday.

Djokovic wrote: "Precious moment with my family this morning.

"What a joy seeing them run on this legendary court.

"What a privilege to share my journey with them.

"Thank you Wimbledon for this opportunity.

"Taking home many memories for the lifetime."

In response, Nadal said: "Wow! Great moment! Enjoy it and many congrats!

Djokovic is not expected to compete at the next Grand Slam of the year in New York, given the country's ongoing travel ban on those not vaccinated for Covid-19.

Nadal - provided he has recovered from injury - will be there and no doubt keen to extend his lead in the all-time men's slam tally back to two, with Djokovic having closed it to one with his latest Wimbledon crown.

