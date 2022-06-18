Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are all among the tennis stars set to play at a pre-Wimbledon event.

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic will now feature Djokovic and Nadal with organisers having confirmed the pair's participation.

Ad

The Wimbledon warm-up tournament will be held at the Hurlingham Club in London from 21–26 June.

Wimbledon 'Makes me sad' - Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon over lack of ranking points AN HOUR AGO

Reports have suggested that British tennis stars Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu could also potentially be involved, but that has not yet been confirmed.

The 36-year-old has suffered from chronic foot issues in recent years – and the injury flared up again as he won a 14th French Open title. He subsequently travelled to Barcelona after that win to begin radiofrequency treatment, which numbs the nerves on a temporary basis.

Nadal said in a press conference that, after reacting positively to the treatment, he would travel to London, train and take part in some exhibitions before making a final decision.

'Walking without a limp means I can try to play Wimbledon' - Nadal on injuries

"My intention is to play Wimbledon, to travel to London on Monday," he said.

"If I travel it is because I intend to play. My plan is to do a week of training and play some exhibitions.

"The joint pain has decreased, but with the treatment, strange things happen and sometimes my foot falls asleep.

“I'm happy – on a day-to-day basis I have less pain. We have to wait and see how everything evolves in the coming weeks."

Top match points: Nadal halts Djokovic, tearful Tsonga

Stars involved include

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Lleyton Hewitt

Xavier Malisse

Mansour Bahrami

Greg Rusedski

Radek Stepanek

Tommy Haas

Marcos Baghdatis

Laura Robson

Daniela Hantuchova

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Don't judge us too harshly' - Murray pleads with media to lay off Raducanu 2 HOURS AGO