Toni Nadal has said that Nick Kyrgios is "rude and annoying" but wasn't to blame for the uproar around his third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Kyrgios and Tsitsipas were involved in a heated match after which both players were handed fines after a series of confrontations.
Tsitsipas aimed several shots at Kyrgios' body, while Kyrgios complained to the umpire that his opponent should have been defaulted after hitting a ball into the crowd.
Wimbledon
Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend, will appear in court in August
Kyrgios has a reputation in the sport as a fiery competitor and has been involved in similar altercations in the past with players and umpires alike.
And while Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, said the Australian player was "provocative", he pointed the finger at Tsitsipas this time.
“On some occasions, I have been critical of the Australian as a result of his rudeness, his unsportsmanlike attitudes, his recurrent outbursts or his unfortunate comments,” he wrote in El Pais.
“On this occasion, however, I think the blunder...is attributable to the Greek.
“It is true that Kyrgios is annoying, provocative and that he can easily drive his opponents out of their mind. However, I was greatly surprised Tsitsipas couldn’t deal with those situations.
“It is clear that Tsitsipas acted to his own detriment, lacking in the habit of dealing with those situations in which a player feels....unable to control his emotions and his nervousness.”
Kyrgios will place Chilean Christian Garin in the quarter-finals after beating American Brandon Nakashima in five sets in the fourth round.
Kyrgios could be facing a fine after wearing a red cap and red trainers on Centre Court following his win over Nakashima.
Wimbledon rules state players must wear almost entirely white during their time on court.
Wimbledon
Wimbledon
