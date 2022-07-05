Toni Nadal has said that Nick Kyrgios is "rude and annoying" but wasn't to blame for the uproar around his third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas aimed several shots at Kyrgios' body, while Kyrgios complained to the umpire that his opponent should have been defaulted after hitting a ball into the crowd.

Kyrgios has a reputation in the sport as a fiery competitor and has been involved in similar altercations in the past with players and umpires alike.

And while Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, said the Australian player was "provocative", he pointed the finger at Tsitsipas this time.

“On some occasions, I have been critical of the Australian as a result of his rudeness, his unsportsmanlike attitudes, his recurrent outbursts or his unfortunate comments,” he wrote in El Pais.

“On this occasion, however, I think the blunder...is attributable to the Greek.

“It is true that Kyrgios is annoying, provocative and that he can easily drive his opponents out of their mind. However, I was greatly surprised Tsitsipas couldn’t deal with those situations.

“It is clear that Tsitsipas acted to his own detriment, lacking in the habit of dealing with those situations in which a player feels....unable to control his emotions and his nervousness.”

