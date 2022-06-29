Ryan Peniston's Wimbledon dream is over after losing to Steve Johnson in straight sets, 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Britain's Peniston had impressed in the build-up to the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals of Queen's - beating French Open finalist Casper Ruud - and then impressively seeing off Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in the first round of SW19 for the loss of just nine games.

Ad

But Johnson was a bridge too far, with the American's quality allowing Peniston few look-ins during their encounter, which was over in just one hour and 39 minutes.

ATP London 'It doesn't feel real' - Peniston stuns Ruud on ATP debut at Queen's 14/06/2022 AT 15:01

It had nevertheless been level pegging on Court 3 until the fifth game of the first set, whereupon Johnson broke to take a 4-2 lead. That became 5-2 and though Peniston held to force his opponent to serve it out, Johnson did so with few problems to take the early advantage.

Peniston quickly needed a route back into the match but Johnson kept his foot on the accelerator, landing two breaks in the third and fifth games to stroll to a two-set lead in the south London sunshine.

Better was to follow for the Brit in the third set as he made it to 4-4 untroubled, but Johnson forced a series of break points in the ninth game - taking one to move into a 5-4 lead.

And despite Peniston finally forcing his first break points of the match, Johnson was able to hold it together and serve out the win.

Johnson could face another Brit in the third round, as he plays the winner of British No. 1 Cameron Norrie and Jaume Munar, a match also being played on Wednesday on Number 1 Court.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Australian Open Federer glides into second round with demolition job on Johnson 20/01/2020 AT 03:35