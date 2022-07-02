Johanna Konta has come to the defence of Emma Raducanu after an interview sparked controversy following her second-round Wimbledon exit to Caroline Garcia.

After her 6-3 6-3 defeat to Garcia on Centre Court, Raducanu appeared to rubbish suggestions she felt pressure in a spiky interview.

"There's no pressure. Like, why is there any pressure?” Raducanu said. "I'm still 19. Like, it's a joke. I literally won a Slam."

But former British No. 1 Konta - who retired from the professional game last December - came to the aid of the current British No. 1, suggesting her comments were facts and that she “has every right” to make them.

"She definitely presents modern maturity in her knowledge about herself and what she wants to do and the direction she wants to go," she told the Express.

"What she said is a fact, she is a Grand Slam champion and she's 19 years old so they're literally just facts that she said.

"She has every right to say these facts. In terms of pressure, again pressure is very much absorbed and dealt with individually.

"I think it's great if she's able to digest the situation in this way and see it in a way that it's just a part of the job and actually not a big deal.

"Caroline Garcia played a great match, she just was the better player on that day.”

Konta went on to assert her full belief in Raducanu, and encouraged her to bounce back from her Wimbledon disappointment, and continue to grow on the WTA Tour.

"Obviously Emma is going to continue to be working to improve physically and improve her tennis,” she said.

“So that's going to take time and I think we all know that."

