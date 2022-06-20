World No. 3 Ons Jabeur has expressed her excitement and nervousness at being Serena Williams' doubles partner at the Eastbourne International.

The 27-year-old, who picked up the WTA Berlin title on Sunday after Belinda Bencic retired when 6-3 2-1 down, will take to the court with the American legend in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

As explained by the WTA Tour, the pairing was the result of Eric Hechtman contacting Jabeur's coach, Issam Jellali, before the French Open. Hechtman has been Venus Williams' coach since 2019 and is now working with Serena. As such, the partnership was formed, and Jabeur could not be more delighted or excited.

"I wanted to tell everyone, but obviously I couldn't," Jabeur told the WTA Tour in an interview.

"I told my family, but even my close friends, I didn't tell anyone.

"Excited, really lucky that she picked me. I'm pretty glad that I can share the court with her. I always watched Serena playing and always supported her.

"She's such a legend and such an example for our sport. I'm really nervous to play. I hope the match will be great and we'll have great matches.

"I don't know why she picked me to be honest. Maybe she watched Madrid.

"I met her a few times outside the court and she was always nice. I remember exchanging pins with her in Rio. I respect her so much.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I had to take my time in Berlin, but now it's Eastbourne. I cannot wait for this moment."

They will play unseeded duo Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round on Tuesday, and if they advance will take on either No. 4 seeds Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza, or Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching.

