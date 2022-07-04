Nick Kyrgios was told to "stop moaning!" by a fan during his fourth-round victory over Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon.

The unseeded Australian won through to the quarter-finals at the All England Club with a back-and-forth 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2 victory over Nakashima of the USA on Centre Court.

Ad

With the match being on Centre as opposed to Court 1, the atmosphere was less raucous than his fiery and dramatic clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday evening, but the crowd still roared on Kyrgios as he took another step at SW19.

Wimbledon 'I need a glass of wine for sure tonight!' - Kyrgios reacts as Wimbledon run continues 2 HOURS AGO

After having been fined for his part in the controversial scenes with Tsitsipas , Kyrgios was more worried about his shoulder early on as he struggled to move freely in the opening set.

But painkillers and huge support from the Wimbledon fans helped considerably as he found his rhythm and fought off the doughty American in the fifth set to continue his impeccable record in matches that go all the way at the famous event.

While he was relatively calm for most of the match, the umpire did cop some flak from Kyrgios in the final set when he was forced to use one of his Hawkeye challenges on a call he felt should have been spotted from the high chair.

“You’re sitting in a chair that’s like, that high, so tell me if it’s in or out," Kyrgios said to the umpire.

"Yeah, I’ll waste a challenge if I want. It’s not close, I had to waste a challenge. How did you not see that, though?”

The simple responses from the umpire were: "I didn't see it. I didn't see the ball. I told you honestly that I didn't see it because I'm not seeing it."

Kyrgios was then left to shake his head as a fan yelled at him to "stop moaning!" during the exchange.

‘Apparently they were friends!’ – Schett on Tsitsipas and Kyrgios bust-up

The 27-year-old will next take on Cristian Garin of Chile in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, and he was full of praise for Nakashima after the marathon match.

“Hell of an effort from Brandon," Kyrgios said in his on-court interview. "He’s a hell of a player and he’s going to do some special things, that’s for sure.

“It wasn’t anywhere near my best performance level-wise, but super happy to get through. I fought really hard today and it was special stepping out here once again.

“I played a lot of tennis in the last month and a half, and I’m proud of the way that I steadied the ship. He came back firing in the fourth set, his level didn’t drop.

"My five-set record is pretty good, I’ve never lost a five-set match here. That was what I was thinking about: I’ve been here before, I’ve done it before.

“I was really excited to play [Alex] de Minaur, to be honest. He has been flying the Aussie flag for so long. I came on court when he was two sets up, so I was expecting to play him, but I’m not even thinking about that. I need a glass of wine for sure tonight! For sure!

“I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time [Rafael Nadal in 2014] and beat him. These are all things I had in the back of my mind. Brandon hasn’t played on this court at all, so I think that is what got me over the line today.”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Kyrgios survives Nakashima scare in five-set battle to reach quarter-final 3 HOURS AGO