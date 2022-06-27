Nick Kyrgios marked his return to Wimbledon with a typically punchy rant, branding the five-set doubles format “the stupidest thing ever”.

Kyrgios will reunite with Thanasi Kokkinakis at SW19 as the pair try to replicate their stunning triumph at the Australian Open in January.

But he admits he is “dreading” potential long matches on the doubles court that could harm his aspirations in the singles, with Wimbledon the only Grand Slam where men’s doubles is best-of-five sets.

"I am not really looking forward to playing best-of-five-set doubles - I think it is the stupidest thing ever," the Australian said on the eve of the tournament.

"I don't know why it is best of five sets. No-one wants to play best-of-five-set doubles, no one wants to watch best-of-five-set doubles.

"I am excited, but I am also dreading the fact that if it is one set all I am going to have to be playing three more sets of doubles.

"That's why I haven't played it before. It doesn't make sense, because I have always gone pretty well here in singles so I am not on my off day playing potentially five sets of doubles."

Kyrgios has repeatedly talked up his potential on grass in the build-up to the third Slam of the year.

“I know if I'm serving well and I'm playing well, I can beat anyone. I have pretty much beaten everyone in the draw before,” he said.

He added: “I've played top-10 players in the world this year and made them look pretty ordinary.

“I know where my game's at. I know if I'm feeling confident, I'm playing well, I'm able to just light it up kind of whenever I want.”

Kyrgios made his breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2014 when he stunned Rafael Nadal and reached the quarter-finals aged 19. It remains his best result at the grass-court major.

