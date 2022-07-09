Jabeur raced to a first-set lead against Rybakina in her maiden Grand Slam final at SW19, before Rybakina mounted a dramatic fightback to become the first Kazakh in tennis history to win a major.

Ad

Even though she admits she "really wanted" to win Wimbledon, the world No. 2 believes she will win a Grand Slam soon.

Wimbledon 'An unbelievable person' - Rybakina's coach praises Wimbledon winner after historic day 3 HOURS AGO

"I'm definitely positive about [holding the runners-up shield]," she said.

"I'm very glad with my results. I don't regret anything. I gave it all today. A final, I lose so many at the beginning, then step back and win one more. I don't disbelieve in myself and I know that I'm going to come back and win a Grand Slam, for sure.

"This is tennis, and it's part of it. I have to learn from it, definitely. But I'm very, very positive about it.

“I really cannot wait to play my next tournament, especially since I'm going to the States, and I know there are a lot of crazy fans there. This is just the beginning of so many things. I'm very positive about it.

"I really wanted that title. Maybe because I wanted it too much, I didn't have it. Just the beginning of great things for me. I'm really trying to stay positive, to really continue, to get the more titles that I want."

Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander believes Jabeur will have plenty more opportunities to win a Grand Slam.

"The reaction inside when you win the first set, and pretty comfortably 6-3 as well, it's up to you... maybe the moment got to her," he said.

"Everybody wants to win a Grand Slam tournament. There are some players that need to win and I didn't feel like Ons Jabeur necessarily needed to win.

"She wanted to win, but it didn't work out. I think she's going to be back. She's going to have so many more chances to win Wimbledon and any other Grand Slam."

Alex Corretja agrees with Wilander that Jabeur has a bright future and thinks she will win a Grand Slam title soon.

"Jabeur is such a talented player," he said.

"Nowadays we see everybody hits the ball so hard. From her it comes from her racquet. She always like a magician. It's nice because she mixes it up at the net. She does dropshots. I think grass suits her game very nicely but today was difficult because her opponent hits too hard.

"She's going to have a bright year. She's number two in the world. She's been winning tournaments so I'm sure she's going to have another chance to win a Grand Slam tournament for sure.

"When you lose the final of a Grand Slam you feel bad. But she's still young, still growing and she has a desire to win a Grand Slam so she will make it."

- - -

Watch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ on July 10.

Wimbledon Rybakina to win more Grand Slams 'if she stays that calm' after Wimbledon glory - Wilander 3 HOURS AGO