Twickenham tennis star Alastair Gray is gearing up for a first singles campaign at Wimbledon after being handed a main draw wildcard by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Gray, 24, who is a member of the LTA's Men's & Women's Programme, through which the governing body provides a range of support to players aged 16-21 with the potential to progress towards competing in Grand Slams and representing Great Britain in Davis or Billie Jean King Cup, played doubles last year alongside Aidan McHugh, reaching the second round.

Ad

However, he will now have the chance to play singles at SW19 for the first time and wants to continue growing in tour experience.

Wimbledon 'My body's feeling good and the level is better' - Burrage handed main draw Wimbledon wildcard 2 HOURS AGO

"It's just about gaining experience and feeling more comfortable at this level from each match, because I fully believe my level is there to play and beat these guys," said Gray, who also received a doubles wildcard alongside Ryan Peniston. "It's just about experience and about feeling happy with that level consistently."

The wildcard comes following a strong start to the year for the 24-year-old, who currently sits at a career high of 284th on the ATP rankings.

Gray has triumphed at two ITF World Tennis Tour events on home soil, winning M25 titles in back-to-back weeks in Shrewsbury and Glasgow back in February.

He also reached the final at an M25 event in Switzerland shortly afterwards, while he has reached a string of quarter and semi-finals on the ITF World Tennis Tour and also received a wildcard into qualifying at the LTA's cinch Championships at The Queen's Club.

The Londoner also previously played college tennis at Texas Christian University - where British No. 1 Cameron Norrie once played.

Wimbledon ‘My intention is to play Wimbledon’ – Nadal reveals plans to continue Calendar Slam tilt 5 HOURS AGO