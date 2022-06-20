Nick Kyrgios has become the first client of Evolve, a sports agency co-founded by fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Despite being a polarising character, the Australian has been snapped up due to his “unmatched style, passion and personality”.

Osaka co-founded Evolve in May alongside agent Stuart Duguid, who represented the four-time Grand Slam champion for over six years at IMG.

“Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve,” Osaka told Boardroom.

“He’s got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport. We have some big things in the pipeline for him that are very unique and pioneering.”

Kyrgios is one of the most divisive figures on the tennis tour, marrying on-court rants with thrilling and original shot-making to consistently grab headlines.

“When I learned that Stuart and Naomi were starting an agency focused on supporting athletes like me, it made complete sense to join,” Kyrgios said.

“I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis. I’m excited to work with Stuart and Naomi to continue building on what we’ve started and push the game of tennis forward.”

Kyrgios has made an impressive start to the grass swing ahead of Wimbledon, having reached the semi-finals at the Stuttgart Open and Halle Open - the latter tournament seeing him tell a ball boy to "run properly".

Kyrgios & Osaka Image credit: Eurosport

“Nick is the most talented and entertaining tennis player on the tour, bar none,” said Duguid, who will now represent Kyrgios in all of his dealings alongside the Australian's manager, Daniel Horsfall.

“His energy is infectious. And love or hate him, you definitely can’t keep your eyes off him. If you go to any junior tennis tournament you will see Nick’s influence in a second. For Gen Z and younger, he is absolutely the icon.”

- - -

