Venus Williams has won her first match on her return to the tour with a three sets win with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The pair beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 in the first round in front of a boisterous crowd inside No. 1 Court.

Williams, who had not played on the tour since August 2021, is reportedly looking to ramp up her fitness in time for the US Open which starts at the end of August.

Two-time mixed doubles champion Murray and six-time women's doubles titlist Williams put in a strong display against Rosolska and Venus. They will play Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett in the next round.

After a tight start, Murray and Williams got their break in the fourth game on the Rosolska serve to take a 3-1 lead before rescuing three break points across their next three service games to take the opener.

The Brit and the American got the early break again on the Pole's serve to go 2-1 up in the second set, but Rosolska and Venus broke back immediately on Williams' serve to make it 2-2.

The quartet battled to a tie-break and it was Rosolska and Venus who came from 3-2 down to then win the next five points in a row.

Murray started the final set in fine form, firing off aces for an early hold and the duo eventually found the break for 3-1.

The pair kept their composure through their remaining service games to see out the win.

