Coco Gauff says she will use her dismay at the overturning of Roe v. Wade as fuel while she competes at Wimbledon.

After the decision of the United States’ Supreme Court to overturn the right to abortion in the country was confirmed last week, Gauff tweeted: “Incredibly disappointed by the decision made today.

Ad

"The sad part is this will not stop abortions from happening… this will only increase illegal and unsafe abortions. Today is a very sad day for our country and I cannot believe once again history is repeating itself.”

Wimbledon 'I'm really good' - Kyrgios says Wimbledon 'best chance to win a Grand Slam' AN HOUR AGO

Gauff is no stranger to using her voice to share her beliefs on societal issues, having openly spoken about police brutality and gun violence, said that any backlash she receives from raising awareness will be promptly blocked out

“I've always done a pretty good job of separating the world from tennis when I'm on the court, because on the court, it's like my escape from everything,” she said.

“During the tournament, I probably will shut the phone off and maybe not see so much. The same thing happened in French Open where I was talking about gun violence. So I definitely don't think it affects my performance.”

The 18-year-old said that the emotions that she feels due to the political issues that she is passionate about will only help her while she is competing.

“I feel like it fuels me more because I know the more I win, the later I get into tournaments, the more people are watching, the more people that can hear my message. I feel like I use that almost as fuel to do better.”

Regarding the overturning of Roe v Wade, a decision that was justified by the US Supreme Court because abortion is not “deeply rooted in this nation's history or tradition”, Gauff is hopeful that the ruling will be reversed.

“I'm obviously disappointed about the decision made. Really for me, obviously I feel bad for future women and women now, but I also feel bad for those who protested for this, I don't even know how many years ago, but protested for this, are alive to see that decision to be reversed.

“I just think that history repeating itself. I feel like, I mean, at least from my reading, researching, because I do like history, I just feel like just having this decision reversed, I feel like we're almost going backwards.

“Not only does this decision kind of mark regarding reproductive rights, I feel like it also kind of puts a lead-way into maybe reverse other things that we worked – I wouldn't say me personally, but people in the past worked so hard to reverse.”

'She can be so proud of herself' - Gauff in tears after defeat to Swiatek in French Open final

Despite the decision, Gauff maintains hope, and she urges that others should not feel too disheartened that they stop fighting for important societal issues.

“I still want to encourage people to use their voice and not feel too discouraged about this because we can definitely make a change, and hopefully change will happen.”

On the court, Gauff has made a strong start at Wimbledon, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6 6-3 7-5 in the first round of the women’s singles.

The world No. 12 will take on Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round today before joining Jack Sock in the mixed doubles tomorrow.

- -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Closer to Djokovic' - Nadal has 'more chances' at Wimbledon than on hard courts, says coach 2 HOURS AGO