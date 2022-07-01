Wimbledon is in full swing with the majority of the world's best players taking part at SW19, but there has been a big change to what happens in the final set of matches.

For the first time, tie-breaks are being used to decide the winner of matches at Wimbledon after six games all. In March, a 10-point tie-break was announced to decide all final sets at the four Grand Slams on the tennis calendar.

The French Open was the first Grand Slam this year to be a part of the 10-point tie-break trial. The Australian Open has had first-to-10 points tie-breaks in the final set since January 2019.

The first match to see the new rule implemented at Wimbledon was Serena Williams' first round contest against Harmony Tan which saw the 23-time Grand Slam winner get knocked out in three sets

But how does the rule change work exactly?

In 2019, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 13-12 in the final set of their singles final, with Wimbledon having introduced a traditional tie-break after 12-12.

Now, a 10-point tie-break has been introduced to decide all final sets when the score reaches 6-6. A player must win the tie-break by two clear points to be declared the winner of the match.

In the years before that, final sets of Grand Slams were decided by two clear games, but that is no longer the case. The rule had been criticised in recent years as some matches would go on for many hours as a result.

In 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut played the longest match in Wimbledon history when the final set of the first round match finished 70-68.

John Isner (L) and Nicolas Mahut (R) Image credit: Getty Images

The match had to be played across three days and took eleven hours and five minutes.

The Grand Slam board say the first-to-10 points trial will be reviewed during a full Grand Slam year before applying for a permanent rule change should it prove successful.

Their statement read: "On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set.

"Further to extensive consultation with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Association of Tennis Players (ATP), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.

"This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across Qualifying, Men’s singles and doubles, Women’s singles and doubles, Wheelchair and Junior events in singles."

"Under this trial, if the score reaches six games all in the final set, the match winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

"The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP, and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change."

WHO IS ON THE GRAND SLAM BOARD?

Jayne Hrdlicka, chairman and board President of Tennis Australia - Australian Open

Gilles Moretton, French Tennis Federation president - Roland-Garros

Ian Hewitt, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman - Wimbledon

Mike McNulty, president on the USTA board of directors - US Open

- - -

