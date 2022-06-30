Tickets to Wimbledon are highly sought after. So, why then have there been swathes of empty seats during the first four days of action in SW19?

2022 is the first year that the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has been running at full capacity since 2019. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and ran at 50% capacity in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, empty seats have been noticeable across pockets of Centre Court, even during matches involving high-profile players such as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

The reason for the issue is thought to be two-fold. Technical issues have made the re-sale of tickets in the early days of the tournament difficult, and other gaps are owing to corporate usage.

The re-selling of tickets is a staple of the third Grand Slam of the year. However, The Guardian report that a technical issue on Monday and Tuesday complicated tickets being re-sold once spectators had decided to leave Centre Court, meaning that there were sizable queues at these re-selling hubs, and empty seats inside the arena.

Further, many of the gaps have been around the Royal Box, and these seats are usually reserved for corporate or for members of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The issue with corporate tickets was crystallised by Eden Mill founder, Paul Miller. Eden Mill is the official gin partner to the LTA.

“The ability to have the peaceful little bit of time away from all the hubbub around Wimbledon where there’s a lot of noise and a lot of action going on and being able to step outside and be looked after for a brief time in between matches … in that [hospitality] area," he told the Guardian.

"The ability to be able to drop in and drop out of the tennis, see as much or as little as you want, and also in our case where we’re hosting a lot of guests – to be able to allow them to do as they wish.”

Day four of the grass-court sees a whole host of big names take to the court, with Karolina Pliskova, Katie Boulter, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff headlining the action on Thursday at the All England Club.

