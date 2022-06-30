The first week of Wimbledon is drawing to a close. While some of the best stars have shown up on the courts, the eight-time winner of the Grand Slam, Roger Federer, is a clear absentee.

Federer has become synonymous with the British tennis tournament, having won the men’s singles title more than any other player.

His absence this year is the first time he has missed a Wimbledon tournament since his debut on the Centre Court in 1999.

The reason he is not competing is because he is still recovering from his third knee surgery which he underwent last summer.

Due to the surgery on his right knee, Federer had to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2021 Australian Open.

In fact, the last time the 40-year-old made a professional appearance was at last year’s Wimbledon.

He made it to the quarter-finals but was knocked out by world No.9 Hubert Hurkacz, losing in straight sets to the Polish player.

Federer has shared his recovery process on Instagram. He seems to be staying positive and is patiently preparing for his return to competitive action.

There have been many doubts as to whether Federer will play again, but he has made it clear that he has not retired.

He has targeted the Laver Cup as his return. The tournament, which has six top European players compete against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, is set to take place in September at the O2 arena.

Federer, who will play doubles at the tournament with Rafael Nadal, was a big part of creating the Laver Cup, with his management company, TEAM8, partnering with former Davis Cup player Jorge Paulo Lemann, and Tennis Australia to create the Ryder Cup of Tennis.

"It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to the O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world," Federer said of the event.

Federer's agent has also recently stated that his client is not retiring , saying that he will be ending his career when he decides to.

"I know Roger well enough to know that he still has the flame burning to compete," said Tony Godsick.

"His real motivation is to come back to compete on the ATP tour and sort of try to end his career, the way he wants to end it healthy and successful and on his terms."

