Amanda Anisimova overpowered Coco Gauff to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Guaff came into the match as the high-profile American and she looked set to advance after winning the opening set in a tie-break, but her opponent - two years her senior at 20 - regrouped to claim a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 win.

Two Americans with a combined age of 38 gave a glimpse of the future, as they served up passages of high quality with moments of frustration.

Gauff raced into an early lead and had the opportunity of a double break of the opening set, but she did not take it as Anisimova worked her way into the match.

The serve is both a weapon and a weak link for Gauff, and a double fault in the fifth game allowed her rival to get back on serve.

Anisimova turned the set in her favour when breaking Gauff again to lead 4-3, but she sent a routine smash into the net in the following game to suggest she had not totally settled.

The opening set went to a tie-break, and it was in Anisimova’s grasp when she raced into a 4-1 advantage - but the momentum shifted when the No. 20 seed double faulted. Gauff sensed her chance and ran through six unanswered points to take the set.

Anisimova frustration at passing up such a big lead in the tie-break could have weighed on her at the start of the second, but she powered back to dominate it as she pushed Gauff behind the baseline with strong groundstrokes.

The unforced errors were costly for Anisimova early in the match, but she trimmed their number as the match progressed and it helped tip the balance in her favour.

She worked a break early in the decider, and Gauff had no answer to the easy power of her opponent.

Anisimova worked a winning position and to the 20-year-old's credit, she held her nerve and served out to love to book her place in round four after two hours and seven minutes.

