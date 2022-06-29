Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the third round of Wimbledon for the first time as he beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets 6-4 7-6(0) 6-3.

Both players served well, with only one break in the first two sets, but Alcaraz powered clear in the second-set tie-break without dropping a point.

Ad

There were break backs in the third set that showed Griekspoor wasn’t quite done and raised the possibility of a comeback, but Alcaraz quietened those concerns with another break of his own before serving out the win.

Wimbledon Alcaraz roars back to down Struff in five-set epic 27/06/2022 AT 18:00

The Spaniard will face big-serving German Oscar Otte in the third round.

"It's amazing to get into the third round for the first time here in Wimbledon," said Alcaraz.

"I’ve enjoyed playing here a lot. In front of you ‒ great energy, great crowd so I’m really, really happy.

"This is the key - to enjoy playing tennis. I love playing tennis. I enjoy every single second I'm on court since the beginning of the year until now. I will do the same thing, enjoy playing tennis, and the results are coming with it.

"Of course, obviously playing like that I play at a great level beating the best tennis players in the world, that’s a dream for me."

Alcaraz had been pushed to the brink in his opening win over Jan-Lennard Struff, which was his first grass match of the season following an elbow injury.

But the world No. 7 looked more comfortable from the start against Griekspoor and was able to show his quality from all over the court.

He lost serve just once and hit 39 winners to just 20 unforced errors.

He added: "I didn't play too much on grass so the first round was a little bit tough and obviously I needed the hours on court so today I would say I was myself, playing drop shots, going to the net.

"Everything was going well so I think for the next round I will be the same, playing drop shots and I hope you enjoy that."

Alcaraz fended off a break point in the fourth game and then failed to convert from 0-40 in the seventh game.

But he broke at the next attempt and closed out the set.

Both players were strong on serve in the second set with no break-point chances until the tie-break, which Alcaraz ran away with 7-0, finishing with an ace.

The one-sided breaker seemed to put a spring in Alcaraz’s step as he moved 2-0 ahead in the third set.

Although Griekspoor broke back immediately, Alcaraz stepped up his level to restore his advantage and managed to close out the win in just over two hours.

- -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'I always watch videos' - Alcaraz on learning from Djokovic, Federer, Nadal to improve on grass 26/06/2022 AT 16:45