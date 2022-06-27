Carlos Alcaraz completed an epic five-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon on Monday by the score of 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4.

The opening two sets were tense affairs as both players fought for every inch, with Struff edging the first with a break and Alcaraz taking the second in the same fashion.

After Struff took the first set the momentum swung back towards Alcaraz and then back to his German opponent as Struff moved to one away from victory.

The fourth set was a thrilling spectacle, as two epic games eventually led to a tie-break that Alcaraz won to force a decider.

The decider was an equally fascinating affair, as the players continued to lock horns, neither of them budging an inch. That was until the ninth game, when Alcaraz found the break and roared with delight as he leapt up and down.

The Spaniard, who shone so brightly at the recent French Open, then served out to complete the win and move on to the second round.

