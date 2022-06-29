The action in SW19 continues on Thursday as Karolina Pliskova, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff headline the action on Thursday at the All England Club.
Local hopeful Katie Boulter opens the day on Centre Court against Pliskova, looking for a first Grand Slam third-round berth. 2021 runner-up Pliskova edged past Czech right-hander Tereza Martincova in the first round and now stands in Boulter's path.
Ad
After Nadal's surprisingly tricky time in the first round against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, the No. 2 seed faces Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. The 32-year-old has never advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon, and faces a tall order if he is to do this year.
Wimbledon
Murray reveals ranking ambition after 'frustrating' Isner defeat
Another Brit in action on Thursday is Jack Draper who faces Australian Alex de Minaur, looking to advance past the second round at Wimbledon for the first time.
TOP MATCH BOULTER V PLISKOVA
The opening match of Thursday's Centre Court schedule has all the makings of a tasty early tournament clash.
The home crowd is sure to get behind Boulter and, while she is facing one of the tournament favourites, Pliskova did not have it all her own way in the first round.
Boulter also has the psychological advantage of knowing she won this same match-up just a week ago, when she eliminated Pliskova at Eastbourne in a fiery comeback (1-6 6-4 6-4).
We've had Henman Hill and Murray Mound, why not Boulter Butte?
- 'Not right' - Kyrgios spitting towards fan in shock Wimbledon incident baffles Schett
- Garcia ends Raducanu's Wimbledon run with impressive win
POTENTIAL UPSET - DE MINAUR V DRAPER
Alex de Minaur warmed up for Wimbledon with a solid showing at Eastbourne, reaching the final four before falling to Taylor Fritz, and breezed past Hugo Dellien in the first round, but he will be wary of the power of a charged up Thursday night crowd.
Left-handed Draper impressed in his first-round win over Zizou Bergs, but will have to be at his best to unseat de Minaur.
The Australian hasn't advanced beyond a Grand Slam second round (with the exception of the Australian Open) since 2020.
ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES
CENTRE COURT - 13:30
1. Katie Boulter v Karolina Pliskova
2; Ricardas Berankis v Rafael Nadal
3. Coco Gauff v Mihaela Buzarnescu
NO.1 COURT - 13:00
1. Jordan Thompson v Stefanos Tsitsipas
2. Iga Swiatek v Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove
3. Alex de Minaur v Jack Draper
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Paula Badosa v Irina Bara
2. Filip Krajinovic v Nick Kyrgios
3. Harriet Dart v Jessica Pegula
Not Before: 5:00pm
4. Kirsten Flipkens v Simona Halep
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Ana Bogdan v Petra Kvitova
2. Liam Broady v Diego Schwartzman
3. Daniel Elahi Galan v Roberto Bautista Agut
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Alastair Gray v Taylor Fritz
2. Bianca Andreescu v Elena Rybakina
3. Denis Shapovalov v Brandon Nakashima
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Emil Ruusuvuori v Botic Van De Zandschulp
Not Before: 12:30pm
2. Qiang Wang leads Heather Watson
3. Viktorija Golubic v Barbora Krejcikova
4. Lauren Davis v Amanda Anisimova
5. Aljaz Bedene / Soonwoo Kwon v Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios
- - -
Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.
Wimbledon
Murray suffers earliest Wimbledon exit as Isner progresses to third round
Laver Cup
‘Avengers assemble’ – Murray joins Team Europe for the Laver Cup
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad