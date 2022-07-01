The calendar Grand Slam is still on in the men’s singles, as Rafael Nadal continues his quest for Wimbledon glory on Saturday.
The winner of the Australian Open and French Open said following his win over Ricardas Berankis that he would need to improve if he is to secure Wimbledon glory for the third time.
Lorenzo Sonego is up next for Nadal, with the pair set to close the action on Centre Court on Saturday.
No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek showed she is human by dropping a set against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, and it remains to be seen what response comes against Alize Cornet on No. 1 Court.
Alex de Minaur ended the hopes of Jack Draper on Thursday, and he faces another British challenge in the shape of Liam Broady - while there will be a lot of eyes on the final game on No. 1 Court as Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Top Match - Kyrgios v Tsitsipas
It’s arguable that Kyrgios would be an entertaining watch in a pitch black, empty room. You never know what you are going to get with the Australian, but win or lose it will almost certainly be entertaining.
He has the talent and the game to go deep at Wimbledon. He has the temperament to explode, and was fined after a spitting incident earlier in the week. He’s facing another fiery character in Tsitsipas on Saturday, and it could be a challenge he will relish.
Those with tickets for No. 1 Court could be in for a treat.
Potential Upset - Badosa v Kvitova
Petra Kvitova may no longer be the force of a decade ago when she won Wimbledon on two occasions, but the 32-year-old is still a threat on grass.
Her form at the first two Grand Slams of the year was nothing to get excited about, but the return to grass sparked a revival as she won the title at Eastbourne.
A straight-sets win over Ana Bogdan in the second round would have boosted confidence, and she will certainly fancy her chances of a shock against No. 4 seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court.
Order of Play, Singles
Centre Court - 1:30pm
- Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova
- Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova
- Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal
No. 1 Court - 1pm
- Alex de Minaur v Liam Broady
- Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet
- Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas
No. 2 Court - 11am
- Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter
- Richard Gasquet v Botic van de Zandschulp
- Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep
No. 3 Court - 11am
- Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby
- Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz
- Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula
Court 12 - 11am
- Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova
- Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan
Court 18 - 11am
- Jack Sock v Jason Kubler
- Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina
Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.
