The calendar Grand Slam is still on in the men’s singles, as Rafael Nadal continues his quest for Wimbledon glory on Saturday.

Lorenzo Sonego is up next for Nadal, with the pair set to close the action on Centre Court on Saturday.

Alex de Minaur ended the hopes of Jack Draper on Thursday, and he faces another British challenge in the shape of Liam Broady - while there will be a lot of eyes on the final game on No. 1 Court as Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Top Match - Kyrgios v Tsitsipas

It’s arguable that Kyrgios would be an entertaining watch in a pitch black, empty room. You never know what you are going to get with the Australian, but win or lose it will almost certainly be entertaining.

He has the talent and the game to go deep at Wimbledon. He has the temperament to explode, and was fined after a spitting incident earlier in the week . He’s facing another fiery character in Tsitsipas on Saturday, and it could be a challenge he will relish.

Those with tickets for No. 1 Court could be in for a treat.

Potential Upset - Badosa v Kvitova

Petra Kvitova may no longer be the force of a decade ago when she won Wimbledon on two occasions, but the 32-year-old is still a threat on grass.

Her form at the first two Grand Slams of the year was nothing to get excited about, but the return to grass sparked a revival as she won the title at Eastbourne.

A straight-sets win over Ana Bogdan in the second round would have boosted confidence, and she will certainly fancy her chances of a shock against No. 4 seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court.

Order of Play, Singles

Centre Court - 1:30pm

Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova

Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova

Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal

No. 1 Court - 1pm

Alex de Minaur v Liam Broady

Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet

Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 2 Court - 11am

Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

Richard Gasquet v Botic van de Zandschulp

Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep

No. 3 Court - 11am

Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby

Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz

Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula

Court 12 - 11am

Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova

Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan

Court 18 - 11am

Jack Sock v Jason Kubler

Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina

