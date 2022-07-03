After lighting up Centre Court on Saturday night, Nick Kyrgios is back on the main stage again, as is Rafael Nadal, as Wimbledon enters its second week.
Kyrgios was called ‘evil’ and a bully by Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating the Greek in a fiery encounter.
The Australian has had a steely look about him in SW19, and will face Brandon Nakashima on Monday.
Nadal produced his best tennis of Wimbledon so far to get the better of Lorenzo Sonego in round three, and up next is big-serving Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Centre Court.
Alize Cornet caused one of the biggest upsets of the year when bringing an end to Iga Swiatek’s 37-game winning run, and will look to back that up against Ajla Tomljanovic, while Serena Williams' conqueror Harmony Tan, who has been tipped to go long at Wimbledon by Eurosport’s Alize Lim, faces Amanda Anisimova.
Top Match - Nadal v Van de Zandschulp
The calendar Grand Slam remains a possibility for Nadal, and he has been working his way into the tournament quite nicely.
A lack of grass-court form is not really a worry, as he arguably used his first couple of matches as practice. He upped his level to beat Sonego, and will look to keep on the upward curve against Van de Zandschulp.
The Dutchman will be a threat, as he carries decent weapons in his armoury, but a fit and firing Nadal will surely have too much class.
Potential Upset - Anisimova v Tan
Few people had heard of Harmony Tan before she arrived at Wimbledon, but she became a talking point on the world stage after toppling Serena Williams in round one.
She proved that to be no fluke by beating the No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, and she followed that with a 51-minute mauling of Britain’s Katie Boulter.
Amanda Anisimova brought an end to Coco Gauff’s hopes of another Grand Slam final. She was impressive in closing out the win, and it will be interesting to see if either blinks at the prospect of a Wimbledon quarter-final.
Order of Play, Singles
Centre Court - 1:30pm
- Brandon Nakashima v Nick Kyrgios
- Paula Badosa v Simona Halep
- Botic van de Zandschulp v Rafael Nadal
No. 1 Court - 1pm
- Elena Rybakina v Petra Martic
- Jason Kubler v Taylor Fritz
- Amanda Anisimova v Harmony Tan
No. 2 Court - 11am
- Cristian Garin v Alex de Minaur
- Alize Cornet v Ajla Tomljanovic
Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.
