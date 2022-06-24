Novak Djokovic will face South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in the first round of his Wimbledon defence.

The No.1 seed - in the absence of Russian Daniil Medvedev - could meet Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight if the pair both reach that stage.

Unseeded Andy Murray has been drawn against Australia's James Duckworth in his opening match. From there, the Scot could come up against big-serving John Isner in the second round. It will be Murray's first competitive outing since experiencing an abdominal strain in the final of the Stuttgart Open on June 12.

Rafael Nadal will take on Francisco Cerundolo in his first match of the 2022 tournament, and could line up against Felix Auger-Aliassime - who is coached by Nadal's uncle Toni - in the quarter-finals if the seeding goes to order.

Nadal - recovered from his ongoing foot trouble - will be going for an extraordinary third major title in a row following his wins at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and if he can triumph in SW19 he will only need the US Open to complete the calendar slam.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie's faces Pablo Andujar in his first match on the SW19 grass, while compatriot Dan Evans will play qualifier Jason Kubler.

Breakout British star of the grass-court season Ryan Peniston will also be hoping to show his quality on the biggest stage when he takes on Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

Jack Draper - who beat Peniston in the quarter-finals this week's Eastbourne International - will also carry home hopes with him after his good run of late which saw him enter Wimbledon by right. He plays Belgian wildcard Zizou Bergs.

The pick of the other first-round matches will see Jannik Sinner play Stan Wawrinka. The three-time major champ Swiss is continuing his comeback to the tour after a long period out injured.

Unseeded danger man Nick Kyrgios will face Britain's Paul Jubb in his opener, with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas potentially waiting for him in the third round.

MEN'S TOP SEEDS

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Casper Ruud

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Carlos Alcaraz

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Matteo Berrettini

PROJECTED QUARTER-FINAL TIES

Novak Djokovic [1] vs Carlos Alcaraz [5]

Casper Ruud [3] vs Hubert Hurkacz [7]

Matteo Berrettini [8] vs Stefanos Tsitsipas [4]

Felix Auger-Aliassime [6] vs Rafael Nadal [2]

MATCHES FEATURING BRITISH PLAYERS

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth

Jay Clarke [WC] vs Chris Harrison

Cameron Norrie [9] vs Pablo Andujar

Ryan Peniston [WC] vs Henri Laaksonen

Zizou Bergs [WC] vs Jack Draper

Liam Broady [WC] vs Lukas Klein

Paul Jubb [WC] vs Nick Kyrgios

Jason Kubler [Q] vs Dan Evans [28]

Alastair Gray [WC] vs Tseng Chun-hsin

