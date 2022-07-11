Wimbledon 2022 is in the books with another unforgettable fortnight of top-class tennis producing incredible stories and memories for the ages.

Novak Djokovic claimed his 21st Grand Slam title with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the final – itself a significant achievement for the Australian who was playing in his first final at a major following an eventful, if at times controversial, headline-making run at SW19.

The ladies final saw two debutants making history with Elena Rybakina becoming the first woman from Kazakhstan to win a Slam, while her beaten Tunisian opponent Ons Jabeur broke new ground as Africa and the Arab world’s first female representative on tennis’ biggest stage in the Open era.

Other highlights include the run to the semis for Britain’s Cameron Norrie but there was also heartbreak for legends Serena Williams - who crashed out in round one - and Rafael Nadal who saw injury derail his quest for a record-extending 23rd major as well as the coveted calendar Grand Slam.

With tennis fans and observers taking the time to get their collective breath back after 14 thrilling days of action, Eurosport experts Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett and Alex Corretja pick out their own personal highlights.

Mats Wilander: Jabeur ‘transcends tennis’

“I have to say Ons Jabeur. Unfortunately she didn't win, it was a good final, she lost in three sets of course to Rybakina.

“But she transcends tennis into the living room of North Africa, Tunisia, the African continent, but, in general, because she's such a likable character.

“She plays such great tennis, has great hands and it's just a different brand of women's tennis and tennis in general.

“So these are the kinds of personalities and players we need to grow our game and to push it into all the corners of our planet.”

Barbara Schett: ‘Wonderful to see Serena back’

“It's always very special to be here for two weeks in Wimbledon. There's so many highlights during the course of the two weeks, but if I would pick one, it was lovely to see Serena Williams back.

“She just announced it about a week and a half before before the tournament that she was going to play. She hasn't played for a whole year, she got injured here last year, nobody knew that she was actually practising and coming back.

“Even though she lost in the first round, it was just great to see her - who knows if she's gonna be back here in Wimbledon? She says she wants to play the American swing; she is such a champion and an inspiration for the game.

“It was wonderful to see her back and I think she's done a great job considering she hasn't played for a whole year.”

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

Alex Corretja: Novak showed how to 'deal with pressure'

“I love numbers, you know, and getting seven Wimbledons, and four in a row, 21 Grand Slams, I think I gotta go with Novak.

“I love the story of Rybakina as well because it's amazing the way she dealt with everything, but she was very young, so she didn't know exactly what pressure was.

“But for Novak after he couldn't play in Melbourne, after he lost Rafa [Nadal] in Paris, he was two Grand Slams behind him and had to deal with that pressure.

“To win the tournament against Kyrgios, he’s such a dangerous player in a final and being capable to win in four sets I think it's a major, major effort from Novak, so I think I'm going to say with that.”

