Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will take to Centre Court on Monday as a much-anticipated Wimbledon 2022 gets underway.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic will be the first match on Centre followed by the two Brits, who both enter the tournament on the back of injury worries.

Ad

Also in action will be British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, who takes to No. 2 Court against Pablo Andujar. Norrie is looking to get into the second week of SW19 for the first time.

Wimbledon How to live stream and watch Wimbledon on TV 2 HOURS AGO

Carlos Alcaraz will make his bow on No. 1 Court against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, a match that will be preceded by women's third seed Ons Jabeur against Mirjam Bjorklund.

There's also British interest on No. 3 Court where Ryan Peniston has been scheduled last against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen.

TOP MATCH - RADUCANU V VAN UYTVANCK

Can Emma Raducanu live up to the expectation under the strain of injury and scrutiny? We will find out when she steps out on court against Alison Van Uytvanck. The 19-year-old says she is "pain-free" following a side strain, but she does not have matches and training under her belt. She will hope the undoubtedly vocal home support will spur her on.

POTENTIAL UPSET - STRUFF V ALCARAZ

Carlos Alcaraz has not played a tour-level match since the quarter-finals of the French Open nearly a month ago, and lost both matches he played on grass at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event this week.

The big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff could give him some real problems on the lush day 1 surface.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES - MONDAY 27 JUNE

The first matches start at 11:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

CENTRE COURT - 13:30

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 13:00

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson

4. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18

1. Jodie Burrage v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

COURT 4

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Yuriko Miyazaki

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Raducanu 'ready to go' ahead of Wimbledon bow 2 HOURS AGO