Cameron Norrie is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career after a dominant straight sets victory over Steve Johnson.

What initially looked like it could be a tricky encounter for the British No. 1 soon turned into a lopsided affair as Norrie came through 6-4 6-1 6-0.

The two men exchanged service games throughout the first set but it would be Johnson who blinked first as Norrie secured a break in game 10 for 6-4 and the lead in the match.

Despite his advantage, Norrie was immediately under pressure in his first service game, with his opponent forcing him to save two break points before an eventual hold.

Galvanised, the Brit picked then up an early break of his and soon opened up a 4-1 lead after saving another crucial break point.

Norrie then claimed the next two games to close out the set with some level of comfort.

A lengthy opener to the third set saw Norrie finally get the better of Johnson with a fourth break point and before long found himself 4-0 up, demonstrating his increasing confidence with an easy love hold.

Johnson had little response and after saving two break points, he was broken again on what turned out to be his final service game.

Norrie then again held to love, delighting the Centre Court crowd after finishing with an ace.

Norrie now faces another American in Tommy Paul in the last-16.

"It feels really good," he said afterwards. "Obviously, to do it here, especially here at Wimbledon, especially here at home, and yeah, first time in the second week of a Grand Slam and I couldn’t be more happy, especially with all my friends and family watching me, so it’s definitely good timing that they’re here watching.

"I definitely enjoyed that match today, and a little bit less stressful for my squad today than the other day [against Munar].

“I’m enjoying playing at this level, I’m enjoying the process of it all and enjoying improving. It’s been a lot of fun with my coach Facundo and my team Julian [Romero] and Vasek [Jursik] - we’ve all got the same goals and we’re all pushing each other just as hard as everyone else in the team.

"It’s been a lot of fun, but I want to keep going and keep ticking more boxes.

“I’m as ready as I can be. I’m training as hard as I can and it’s been a tricky grass season, but I’ve peaked at the right time and definitely moving better and feeling a lot better on the court."

