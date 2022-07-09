Elena Rybakina has won her first Wimbledon title, coming from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in a dramatic final.

Third seed Jabeur - the favourite to win the final - dominated the opening set, but Rybakina showed great composure to produce some flawless tennis to overcome Jabeur's powerful hitting to win her first ever Grand Slam.

Rybakina, who was the first Kazakh in history to reach a Grand Slam final, is now the first from the nation to win a major title.

“I was super nervous before and during the match," the No. 17 seed said on-court afterwards.

"I’m glad it’s finished! I’ve never felt something like this. I want to congratulate Ons for the great match and everything she has achieved. She is an inspiration not just to the younger generation but to everybody.

“[She] has an amazing game, and it’s a joy to play against [her]. I ran so much today that I don’t think I need to do fitness anymore! I want to say thank you to the royal box and [the Duchess of Cambridge], it’s an honour to play in front of you.”

“I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To [have won]... I [am speechless] to describe how happy I am.”

Jabeur said: "I want to congratulate Elena, [who] played amazing[ly]. She deserves this.”

"Elena stole my title but it’s okay! I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad. But this is tennis and there can only be one winner. I’m really happy that I’m trying to inspire many generations from my country; I hope they’re listening.

"I want to wish Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world.”

There were no signs of any nerves early in the match from Jabeur, whose blistering forehand was causing Rybakina plenty of problems.

The Tunisian's baseline dominance came to the fore to get the break she needed in the third game, forcing Rybakina to lash a backhand long.

Rybakina's unforced error count began to rise with her shot selection getting increasingly erratic. the world No. 23 had to rescue two break points in the fifth game to remain within reach of her opponent.

But Jabeur comfortably held her remaining service games before quickly racking up three set points on the Rybakina serve at 5-3 up. A tame forehand from Rybakina saw Jabeur break to love.

Rybakina would not let her first Grand Slam final slip away, though.

She set up her first break point in the opening game of the second set with a fantastic forehand winner down the line to get to 40-30 before Jabeur fired into the net. The Kazakh followed up by resuing a break point to hold her serve.

Jabeur lobbed her racquet into the air in frustration during a game where she squandered three break points which saw Rybakina move into a 3-1 lead. The set only got worse for Jabeur, who was making plenty of unforced errors herself.

Rybakina quickly broke the Tunisian's serve again after Jabeur's forehand flew out before forcing a third-set decider by cruising through her service game to love.

Into the third and final set and Rybakina snatched the opening game on Jabeur's serve. Jabeur attempted a sliced backhand at the net which Rybakina responded to with a volley winner before holding her serve.

Jabeur began to come to the net more and clinched a nerve-settling hold to make it 2-1, losing only one point along the way, to get on the board.

Jabeur had three break points at 3-2 down, but Rybakina held on magnificently after two challenges from Jabeur ,which were both incorrect, to move into a 4-2 lead.

Rybakina got double break after Jabeur hit a forehand long after a lengthy rally before confidently serving out the match.

It was a very calm and assured reaction from Rybakina in the immediate aftermath, perhaps not quite believing she had just won her first ever Grand Slam title.

Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander enjoyed the reaction from Rybakina.

"The way she was in the second and third set was so mature in everything she did today. It could have easily gotten away from her after the first set and the victory celebration.

"I personally - and I know it might be better TV if you go crazy - I love it."

Alex Corretja added: "After losing that first set it looked like she didn't know exactly how to play but she ended up finding her way."

