Mats Wilander believes Elena Rybakina has the calm and collected personality required to win more tennis majors in her career.

The Kazakh was very calm and collected after producing the greatest win of her career and is the first player since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006 to come from a set down to win the ladies' singles championship.

Eurosport tennis expert Wilander believes it the 23-year-old's mental attitude that could see her go on to win more majors in her career.

“You’re seeing the reactions here of a woman who’s very calm on the inside," he said.

"Most probably wild in terms of emotions, but that’s how she turned the match around. I don’t think you can ask someone who’s come back from a set down - and win against somebody who is as complicated as Ons Jabeur - to go crazy afterwards in her speech.

"You see what you get with Elena Rybakina - she’s going to win many more majors if she stays that calm.”

Rybakina was the first Kazakh to ever reach a Grand Slam final and is now the first to win one.

Wilander believes the growing spectrum of nationalities getting far in Grand Slams is great for the overall health of tennis.

“It’s so good for the game that we’re spreading [titles] around the world," he said.

"You nearly had a Tunisian woman winning, and now you have a woman from Kazakhstan.

"Of course, we had Li Na from China win a couple of majors. This sport is moving in a good direction - both the men’s and the women’s - for sure.

"It’s the depth; you wouldn’t have picked her [to win] before the tournament, but when somebody wins - pretty comfortably against Simona Halep and Ons Jabeur - you’re not surprised [at] the depth of the women’s game.

"There are so many good players these days.”

Alex Corretja said he liked how humble Rybakina was after producing the upset win at SW19.

"What a moment for [Rybakina]," he said.

"[She’s] been dreaming; fighting all [her] career and her life to achieve [this], and it’s super nice to see. She’s humble, like Ons… they’re shy and don’t know what to say!

"It’s because the emotions are unbelievably high. For Elena, it’s been difficult, because once you lose the first set in a Grand Slam [final] it’s never easy to come back and she managed to find a way."

