For the first time Wimbledon is being played without any ranking points being awarded.

Wimbledon caused controversy when organisers revealed earlier this year it had taken the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the third major of the year on account of the invasion of Ukraine.

It is a move that puts them at odds with most other sporting events, and has divided opinion. It has meant that the third major of the year has resembled an exhibition event after the governing bodies announced no ranking points would be accrued as not all players were able to compete.

Elena Rybakina's surprise Wimbledon victory on Saturday would likely have seen her enter the top ten in the WTA rankings. On the men's side, world No. 40 Nick Kyrgios would have moved up to the top 20 after reaching his maiden Grand Slam final, while world No. 3 Novak Djokovic will drop down to No.7 in the world even if he beats the Australian.

Eurosport tennis experts Mats Wilander, Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett have given their opinions on the controversial decision to deny players any ranking points and how it might impact different players.

Wilander: Bigger problems in the world than ranking points

"Everybody knew there wasn't going to be any ranking points. I haven't seen one single match during Wimbledon when you actually notice the difference in players' mindsets. I don't know if ranking points for a Wimbledon champion makes any difference or runner-up.

I think the title itself is much bigger than ranking points. You can always get ranking points in the following week or the week after but if you have a great Wimbledon then you could be set for a year in terms of your ranking and being seeded at the Grand Slams.

"For Elena Rybakina obviously she could have been somewhere close to the top five in the world and then she'd be seeded much higher which is easier in the big tournaments especially. Now she's going to stay outside the top 20.

"In the end players knew the problem why there is no ranking points. That problem in the world is much bigger than the players worrying about ranking points I think."

Corretja: We all knew the rules

"They all knew what was going on with the ranking points. It's a shame especially if you are Rybakina you could go to top five. It's a big step. Even if the most important thing is to win the title because in many years to come nobody will remember if there were no points at Wimbledon.

"For these days you win the tournament and then you go to top five it's a big goal. You need to be a bit sad for that situation. The most important thing is that you win the tournament.

"In the men's side also for Kyrgios he could have gone easily top 15 so if he doesn't have points he will remain top 40. He won't be seeded at the US Open probably unless he does unbelievably well during the summertime so not having points is affecting everybody.

"The boys, the girls and the whole world. We all knew the rules and we all knew what was going on so we need to accept that."

Schett: Will the rankings be real this year?

"Ons Jabeur will stay No 2 in the world. It would have been great for her if she could accumulate a few points because there is a big gap between her and Iga Swiatek. Elena Rybakina is 23 in the world and she normally would be top 10 after this victory here. She's not moving.

"It's frustrating but the players have to accept it. That's the way it is. Somebody like Karolina Pliskova for example who reached the final last year she will plummet obviously. It's very hard to see.

"The problem is at the end of the year is the ranking really real and does it reflect whose the player. That's the question because it's not going to be like that. Hopefully in the next year at Wimbledon there's going to be points again and hopefully that was the last time we've seen that."

