Tim Henman had strong opinions when reacting to a serve from Nick Kyrgios against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Ad

Kyrgios, who is unseeded at the All England Club, took just minutes to delight the fans with an underarm serve, which may well have been the first during a Wimbledon singles final.

Tennis Murray had concerns after noticing 'evidence of self-harm' on Kyrgios' body says Australian's mother AN HOUR AGO

However, despite how successful the tactic often is, on this occasion, Djokovic was very much ready and waiting and had no trouble at all pouncing to punish it.

Thankfully for Kyrgios, he was 40-0 up on serve when he attempted the underarm delivery and he managed to hold from 40-30 without the game having to go to deuce.

But Henman was less than impressed with the tactic - which he says is normally totally legitimate - given Djokovic was not standing very far back behind the baseline and the speed of the grass courts at SW19.

“Is that the first underarm serve in a Wimbledon final?” Henman wondered on commentary for the BBC. “I love the way Kyrgios has started.

"There is a bit of chat around the underarm serve, whether it's disrespectful, but it’s nothing of the sort, it’s a legitimate tactic.

"But I think on a grass court it’s an appalling tactic. You are inviting someone to come to the net and attack you, so whether we see it again or not...”

'Underarm serves are not disrespectful at all' - Wilander on Murray and Kyrgios tactic at Wimbledon

Todd Woodbridge added: "It’s a rhythm-breaker, but you can see the issue with the underarm serve is that Novak wasn’t that deep when returning.

"So he got up to this quite early, then he is in the box seat really. But 40-0, he has brought the show early on.

“It depends on the returner's position. [Rafael] Nadal would be another four metres deeper than where Novak has started today.”

While Kyrgios is in search of a maiden Grand Slam singles title, Djokovic is seeking a 21st and to narrow the gap on his rival, Rafael Nadal, who has 22.

- - -

Watch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on Eurosport and discovery+

Wimbledon 'Let's go to a nightclub' - Kyrgios and Djokovic have humorous exchange before Wimbledon final 20 HOURS AGO