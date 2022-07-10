Novak Djokovic has declared his relationship with Nick Kyrgios "officially a bromance" after he beat the Australian to win Wimbledon yet again.

In an explosive, heated and tense battle, Djokovic simply had too much for Kyrgios when it really mattered, and after a very challenging year so far, the Serb was able to add another Wimbledon title to his collection, moving one behind Roger Federer, and close the gap to one Grand Slam behind his other great rival, Rafael Nadal.

"I know it is tough to find consolation words after a tough loss like this, but you showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface.

"Congrats to you and your team, and I wish you all the best. I really respect you a lot. I think you are a phenomenal tennis player and athlete, an amazing talent.

"You have been hearing that for many years, but now, everything has started to come together for you so I am sure we are going to see much of you in the later stages of a Grand Slam.

"I never thought I was going to say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. Okay, it’s officially a bromance. Hopefully, this is the start of a wonderful relationship between the two of us, off the court as well.

“I have lost words for what this tournament, this trophy, means to me, my team and my family," he continued. "I have said many times it always has been and will be the most special tournament in my heart and one that motivated me and inspired me to start playing tennis in a small little mountain resort in Serbia.

"My first image of tennis was grass and Wimbledon. I always dreamed of coming here, just playing on this court and reaching my childhood dream of winning this trophy, and every single time it gets more and more meaningful. I am very blessed and very thankful to be standing here with the trophy.

“I do [love this place] and I think it loves me back. The most special tennis court in the world. No doubt when you walk out on untouched grass, everything is so directed and focused on the tennis.

"This tournament has the most history, the most recognition around the world. I am happy and grateful to be here."

