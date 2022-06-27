Britain's Andy Murray got his Wimbledon 2022 campaign off to a fine start as he overcame Australia's James Duckworth late on Monday.

In a typically raucous evening atmosphere on Centre Court, the 35-year-old produced a very solid performance to down Duckworth in four sets, 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Murray followed his Grand Slam-winning compatriot, Emma Raducanu , on Centre Court and also into the second round as he overwhelmed the Australian from the back of the court after the opening set.

Duckworth had got off to a flyer by taking the first set in impressive fashion, but he could not live with Murray from the back of the court at times thereafter.

The only question appeared to be whether Duckworth could force a fifth set, but Murray held his composure and gave the fans the dynamic finish they were looking for to close it out in four.

After two hours and 43 minutes and under the floodlights, Murray was very relieved to make it through and was full of praise for the crowd in his post-match interview on the court.

"I thought I did very well to rebound after the first set," he said. "He likes playing on the grass.

"He has come back from hip surgery himself in January and was playing very well. Once I started to find my returns a little more I felt comfortable, but I did well to get through it.

"There are always nerves, pressure and butterflies and stress and all of those things before the first match, and it was a longer build-up for more than normal.

"But it is great to get out here, get a win under my belt and hopefully play better from here on."

For Murray, it was a glorious return to the scene of his two Wimbledon triumphs, and after all of his injury troubles, it would have been a first-round victory to savour.

Next up for the two-time Wimbledon champion will be a clash with the big-serving American, John Isner, who is seeded 20th this year, in the second round.

Andy Murray celebrates at Wimbledon 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

