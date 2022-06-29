Britain's Paul Jubb has spoken about having to "block all that stuff out" after his defeat to Nick Kyrgios in their first-round match at Wimbledon after several unpleasant exchanges with fans and the Australian.

Ad

"For the most part I was trying to stay in my own lane and block all that stuff out," Jubb told Talksport

Wimbledon 'Kyrgios not a villain at all' - Wilander praises 'emotional' Australian AN HOUR AGO

“It’s back and forth. It’s the crowd going at him and him sometimes firing them up, and it just escalates. I don’t like to see that stuff. I want him to be happy with his career and playing.

“I don’t like to see him not enjoying his time and getting into these battles with the crowd and things like that.

“I wish him all the best. He’s such a good player and he’s probably heard it all before with his potential. I hope his relationship with the tennis world gets better: more smiles and a bit less controversy.

“He’s a big influencer to many people and has a big impact on many people. I wish him the best and I’m sure he’s going to do many more big things in tennis.”

'Underarm serves are not disrespectful at all' - Wilander on Murray and Kyrgios tactic at Wimbledon

Kyrgios can land a big title if he keeps focusing on his tennis, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

"My take on Nick Kyrgios is that I am happy that he is here," Wilander said. "I am happy that he wins five-set matches; that he is trying that hard.

"To me, he looked really good [against Jubb]. Of course, he played a Brit, so obviously, the crowd is going to be a little bit louder and be cheering for the Brit than Kyrgios. It was an emotional game, and I love seeing Kyrgios really focused.

“I don’t think he is a villain at all. I really enjoy watching him play. When he tries hard, he is one of the best players in the world; most probably he still has his best tennis ahead of him.

"I still feel that he has a big shot at winning a big tournament, especially on the grass at Wimbledon. I don’t think he’s a villain; I think he’s a really nice guy and he is entertaining the crowd.

“I think it [the antics] is just him; some players get upset, some players get nervous.

"I’m not sure what he’s feeling on the inside, but he cares about winning tennis matches and I think that is why he is so emotional at times, but it is fun to watch, and he is a crowd favourite wherever he goes.”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Kyrgios admits spitting towards fan after 'dealing with hate and negativity' 21 HOURS AGO