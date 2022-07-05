Britain's Cameron Norrie was left "speechless" as he beat David Goffin to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time on Tuesday evening.

Ad

Now a hotly-anticipated semi-final against the reigning Wimbledon champion and top seed, Novak Djokovic, awaits for the Brit, and he could barely believe what had happened.

Wimbledon Norrie into first Wimbledon semi-final after epic five-set win over Goffin AN HOUR AGO

"Honestly, I’m speechless," Norrie said in his on-court interview. "I'm so happy to get through with such a great team and such great family and friends here.

"It wasn't going my way from the beginning and I wasn’t feeling good and feeling the ball. That was all credit to David - he was moving me, playing really good and I couldn’t find my game.

"But thanks to you guys, I managed to stay as patient as I could, and it was all just adrenaline. I just used my legs in the end and tried to put the ball in the court. It was great to get over the line for sure.

Centre Court could favour Nadal over Djokovic further in the tournament - Wilander

"I think just winning a match like this - I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say now, obviously, but I'm getting flashbacks of all the hard work, all the pre-seasons and all the sacrifices I’ve had to make. It definitely pays off and it feels pretty good.

"It's great to get this but it only gets tougher and I’m going to come out and enjoy that and take it to him [Djokovic] and hopefully you guys can get behind me again.

"I'm sure you will by the sounds of that. I'm looking forward to it - I can’t enjoy it too much now, and yeah, I’m going to get ready for Novak in a couple of days."

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Why not get behind me even more?' - Norrie last Brit standing after beating Paul 03/07/2022 AT 17:12