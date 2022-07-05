A number of former tennis stars have spoken to Eurosport about the remarkable story of Tatjana Maria, who has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon at the age of 34.

Ad

The world No. 103 was ranked outside the top 250 only four months ago. Remarkably, she only made her comeback to the WTA Tour a year ago after she gave birth to her second daughter.

Wimbledon Exclusive: 'Fire in her eyes' - Radwanska on 'aggressive' Halep at Wimbledon 2 HOURS AGO

"It is super exciting," Kim Clijsters said in reaction to Maria's progress. "I was able to get to know her and her family - I’ve read about her, I’ve met her, but never really had the time to sit down and talk.

"But it is a great family, she is a hard worker, enjoying this adventure that she is living with the family. It reminds me of how my husband and I did it when we had Jada, so it is super exciting. She has already had a great result, but I hope she can keep going for a little longer."

Agnieszka Radwanska added: "It is very impressive. Having one kid is a challenge, having two kids is something insane.

"Big respect for her playing great tennis being a mum of two. [She’s] still playing good tennis and I think her game is also suited to the grass very well. She can use her slice and good serve, and I think it’s the perfect time for her - [it’s] the tournament of her life so [it’s] also interesting to see how she will do."

Tatjana Maria Image credit: Getty Images

Fellow German Tommy Haas added his praise for his compatriot: "Maria has been around for quite some time. Becoming a mother as well, it's so great to see her doing so well, getting to her first semi-final of a Slam - incredible story.

"She is playing well, with confidence. I guess that is usually how it goes - you win some matches, you feel good."

Maria said in her on-court interview after her win on Tuesday: "It's a dream to live this with my family, to live this with my two girls. Almost one year ago I gave birth, it's crazy.

"I have goosebumps everywhere. I think today we made Germany really proud after our match."

Martina Hingis added her reaction: "She is really fighting for her family, right? It’s amazing.

"It is a dream come true for her, obviously, to make it so far in the Grand Slam, in the draw."

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates after scoring a point with a shot from the net against Germany's Jule Niemeier during their women's singles quarter final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club i Image credit: Getty Images

Maria is hopeful of facing her good friend, Ons Jabeur, in the semi-finals with the third seed in action on Centre Court later on Tuesday.

"She is part of my family. She loves my kids, she is playing with them every day," she said.

"It would be great to play her, we never know. But I am only happy that I am in a semi-final now."

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Maria battles back from set down to reach Wimbledon semis at age of 34 3 HOURS AGO