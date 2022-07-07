Friday will see only one Wimbledon semi-final match take place on Centre Court, but it’s a tie set to provide a fascinating spectacle.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will look to reach his eighth final in SW19, and he’ll take on an inspired Cameron Norrie.

The British No.1 stunned David Goffin in a five-set thriller on Wednesday, coming back from first and third set losses to snatch victory in the last set to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

He picked up the injury in his five-set quarter-final battle against Taylor Fritz , where he came out on top 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 to set up a tie with Kygrios.

Despite training at the All England Club on Thursday, the legendary player has decided he will be unable to play in the semi-final.

Kyrgios will receive a walkover and advance to the final as a result and will face either Djokovic or Norrie in Sunday’s final.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES

CENTRE COURT - 13:30

Novak Djokovic (1) v Cameron Norrie (9)

- - -

